Wos shares his thoughts on three new shoes set to release: the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1, the Air Jordan 5, and the return of the Reebok Answer. He also breaks down a Finals tunnel fit from Kevon Looney and an offseason look that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed off on the gram.
The Return of Allen Iverson’s Reebok Answer
Wos also breaks down fits from Kevon Looney and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
