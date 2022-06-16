 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spencer Pratt’s Reality Villain Redemption

In Part 1 of Johnny’s new series, Reality Villain Redemption, Spencer comes on to talk about how he got from slacker USC student to executive producer of ‘The Princes of Malibu’ to Heidi Montag’s love interest

By Johnny Bananas
BuzzFeed News Presents “The Hills” Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Buzzfeed News


The archvillain of The Hills (among many other accolades), Spencer Pratt, joins Johnny in the first of his new series Reality Villain Redemption, which explores the most fascinating reality television villains of all time. In Part 1 of this journey, Spencer tells Johnny how he got from slacker USC student to executive producer of The Princes of Malibu to Heidi Montag’s love interest. Check back in next Thursday for Part 2 of this interview!

Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Spencer Pratt
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

NBA Finals Game 6 Preview

Logan and Rob Mahoney discuss whether this is a legacy-defining game for Jayson Tatum and how the Warriors’ depth has played in the series so far

By Logan Murdock and Rob Mahoney
Play

Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens, and the Future of Safeties

Ben Solak explains why Baltimore’s pick might have been the best of the draft

By Ben Solak

NBA Finals Review, Prizm Football Price Drop, and Chris McGill on the Health of the Market

Card Ladder founder Chris McGill comes on to talk about the relationship between the U.S. economy and cards, and the difference between raw and graded

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Ms. Marvel’ Honors and Reinvents the Traditional Superhero Origin Story

Kamala Khan’s origin story as Ms. Marvel echoes others in the MCU, but it also puts its own distinctive spin on a familiar formula

By Daniel Chin

Chris Jones and the Plan to Govern Arkansas

Bakari talks to Chris about the governor’s role in school safety and the plan to speak to and get the votes of former Donald Trump supporters

By Bakari Sellers

What It Takes to Make Great Pasta With Evan Funke

Plus, talking Caprese salad flavor in Capri, priori deliciousness, and using failure as your North Star

By Dave Chang