Spencer Pratt’s Reality Villain Redemption



The archvillain of The Hills (among many other accolades), Spencer Pratt, joins Johnny in the first of his new series Reality Villain Redemption, which explores the most fascinating reality television villains of all time. In Part 1 of this journey, Spencer tells Johnny how he got from slacker USC student to executive producer of The Princes of Malibu to Heidi Montag’s love interest. Check back in next Thursday for Part 2 of this interview!

Host: Johnny Bananas

Guest: Spencer Pratt

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify