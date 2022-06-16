 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NBA Finals Review, Prizm Football Price Drop, and Chris McGill on the Health of the Market

Card Ladder founder Chris McGill comes on to talk about the relationship between the U.S. economy and cards, and the difference between raw and graded

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
NBA Finals Game 5 Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse begin the show by checking in on current pricing of players in the NBA Finals (2:00) before discussing the recent price drops for Prizm Football (9:00). Then, they’re joined by Card Ladder founder Chris McGill to talk about the relationship between the U.S. economy and cards (17:00), the difference between raw and graded (34:00), and answer some mailbag questions (41:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Chris McGill
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

‘Ms. Marvel’ Honors and Reinvents the Traditional Superhero Origin Story

Kamala Khan’s origin story as Ms. Marvel echoes others in the MCU, but it also puts its own distinctive spin on a familiar formula

By Daniel Chin

Chris Jones and the Plan to Govern Arkansas

Bakari talks to Chris about the governor’s role in school safety and the plan to speak to and get the votes of former Donald Trump supporters

By Bakari Sellers

What It Takes to Make Great Pasta With Evan Funke

Plus, talking Caprese salad flavor in Capri, priori deliciousness, and using failure as your North Star

By Dave Chang

All These Years Later, ‘Wall-E’ Still Has a Hold

The tale of a trash compactor from the future who’s desperate for connection isn’t just one of Pixar’s unlikeliest successes, but its most arresting and prescient

By Adam Nayman

No, Really: Just Who Is Buzz Lightyear in ‘Lightyear’?

Come on, the premise is obvious: It’s a toy from a franchise turned into a fake astronaut in a movie-within-a-movie that a kid from the first movie watched

By Miles Surrey

Chet’s Best Fit, Jabari’s Ceiling, and More NBA Draft Talk With Sam Vecenie. Plus, the Rise of International Talent With NBA Associate VP Chris Ebersole.

Breaking down the top prospects ahead of the NBA draft

By Ryen Russillo