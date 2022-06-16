NBA Finals Review, Prizm Football Price Drop, and Chris McGill on the Health of the Market



Mike and Jesse begin the show by checking in on current pricing of players in the NBA Finals (2:00) before discussing the recent price drops for Prizm Football (9:00). Then, they’re joined by Card Ladder founder Chris McGill to talk about the relationship between the U.S. economy and cards (17:00), the difference between raw and graded (34:00), and answer some mailbag questions (41:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Chris McGill

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

