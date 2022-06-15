 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 5 Instant Reaction

Plus, discussing Lady Gaga’s potential involvement in Todd Phillips’s ‘Joker’ sequel

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
The Midnight Boys tap into the force once more to give their instant reactions to the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi (04:16). They weigh in on Obi-Wan’s plan to defend his allies against Vader and Reva (23:18) as well as the third sister facing off against Darth Vader herself (44:13). Later, they give their takes on Lady Gaga’s potential involvement in Todd Phillips’s latest ‘Joker’ sequel (62:07).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

