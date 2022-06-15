‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 5 Instant Reaction



The Midnight Boys tap into the force once more to give their instant reactions to the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi (04:16). They weigh in on Obi-Wan’s plan to defend his allies against Vader and Reva (23:18) as well as the third sister facing off against Darth Vader herself (44:13). Later, they give their takes on Lady Gaga’s potential involvement in Todd Phillips’s latest ‘Joker’ sequel (62:07).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

