The End of the Everything Boom (Plus: The Federal Reserve’s Risky Move)



This is a huge week for economic and finance news. On Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, its biggest move since 1994. Derek breaks down what this means for your wallet and the future of the economy. Then he brings on The New York Times’ Kevin Roose for a conversation about the end of the “everything boom.” For the last decade-plus, just about every asset class has gone to the moon: stocks, housing, crypto. That era is over. But where did the everything boom come from? How did it change our lives, from cheap Uber rides to risky crypto projects? And what does it mean that this era is coming to a close? Derek and Kevin also talk about their idea of a “millennial consumer subsidy”—the notion that for many years venture capitalists subsidized ride-share and delivery companies in a way that was unsustainable and not all that great for the people behind the wheel.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guest: Kevin Roose

Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify