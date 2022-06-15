 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The End of the Everything Boom (Plus: The Federal Reserve’s Risky Move)

The New York Times’ Kevin Roose joins to discuss drops in stocks, housing, and crypto

By Derek Thompson
US-ECONOMY-BANK-RATE-INFLATION-POWELL Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images


This is a huge week for economic and finance news. On Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, its biggest move since 1994. Derek breaks down what this means for your wallet and the future of the economy. Then he brings on The New York Times’ Kevin Roose for a conversation about the end of the “everything boom.” For the last decade-plus, just about every asset class has gone to the moon: stocks, housing, crypto. That era is over. But where did the everything boom come from? How did it change our lives, from cheap Uber rides to risky crypto projects? And what does it mean that this era is coming to a close? Derek and Kevin also talk about their idea of a “millennial consumer subsidy”—the notion that for many years venture capitalists subsidized ride-share and delivery companies in a way that was unsustainable and not all that great for the people behind the wheel.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Kevin Roose
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

Five Big Questions About Jennifer Lopez’s New Documentary, ‘Halftime’

Juliet and Jodi discuss the new Netflix film on the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker

AEW Has Too Many Titles. Plus, ‘Money in the Bank’ Matchups and Big MJF News

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip also give some life advice

By Peter Rosenberg

Picks for Game 6 and the U.S. Open

The guys make predictions for the next game of the NBA Finals

By John Jastremski and Joe House

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Part 5 Breakdown: No Lightsaber, No Problem

The penultimate episode can’t quite make us forget that everything will work out in the long run, but it provides plenty of diversions in the form of long-awaited reveals

By Ben Lindbergh

Black Girl Groups Are Always En Vogue

Danyel celebrates the magic of Black girl groups and questions why music has been missing them for so long

By Danyel Smith

Mike Breen on Coming Back From COVID and Calling the NBA Finals

Also, Mike discusses his career transitioning from radio to television, the differences between calling regular-season and postseason NBA games, and working in a three-man booth alongside Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy

By Bryan Curtis