The Big Inflation FAQ: Why It’s So High, How Everyone Got It Wrong, and What’s Next



Inflation is the story that everybody keeps missing. In 2020, many people didn’t expect inflation to rise. Wrong. In 2021, many expected inflation to be brief or “transitory.” Wrong. Last month, many expected inflation to peak. Wrong. In May, inflation reached its highest level in more than four decades. But there’s a bigger story to tell here. What are the subtler inflation numbers telling us about the future of the economy? And is the media being too pessimistic about the economy given how strong the labor market has been coming out of the pandemic? To answer those questions, Derek welcomes Justin Wolfers, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan. As you’ll hear, Wolfers is brilliant, straightforward, and incredibly un-shy about telling Derek when he thinks he’s full of it. If you think Derek is full of it, or if you would like to drop a more complimentary line, send your notes, questions, and curiosities to PlainEnglish@spotify.com

Host: Derek Thompson

Guest: Justin Wolfers

Producer: Devon Manze

