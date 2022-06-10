 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Dubai’ Episode 2, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 5, and an Interview With Phaedra Parks

Plus Rachel and Jodi kick off the show with their own Bravo gossip

By Rachel Lindsay, Amelia Wedemeyer, Jodi Walker, and Chelsea Stark
“Covenant” Screening Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images


Rachel and Jodi kick off the show with their own Bravo gossip (1:30) before Rachel is joined by Callie Curry to chat about the second episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai (11:36). Afterwards, Rachel and Chelsea Stark-Jones discuss the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (46:46) before Rachel welcomes Bravo legend Phaedra Parks to the show to talk about her upcoming season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (69:43). Finally, Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker and Amelia Wedemeyer to break down Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (85:23).

Guests: Amelia Wedemeyer, Jodi Walker, Chelsea Stark-Jones and Callie Curry
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

