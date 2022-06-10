‘Dubai’ Episode 2, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 5, and an Interview With Phaedra Parks



Rachel and Jodi kick off the show with their own Bravo gossip (1:30) before Rachel is joined by Callie Curry to chat about the second episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai (11:36). Afterwards, Rachel and Chelsea Stark-Jones discuss the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (46:46) before Rachel welcomes Bravo legend Phaedra Parks to the show to talk about her upcoming season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (69:43). Finally, Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker and Amelia Wedemeyer to break down Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (85:23).

Guests: Amelia Wedemeyer, Jodi Walker, Chelsea Stark-Jones and Callie Curry

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

