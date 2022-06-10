 clock menu more-arrow no yes

California’s Elections Sent an Important Message. What Is It?

Derek and author Ron Brownstein discuss the San Francisco recall of Chesa Boudin and Rick Caruso’s showing in the L.A. mayoral primary

By Derek Thompson
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images


Today’s episode is about two California elections and the message they sent to the rest of the country. In San Francisco, progressive district attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled by voters after years of complaints about the rise of disorder, shoplifting, and homelessness in the city. In Los Angeles, Republican turned Democrat billionaire Rick Caruso had a strong showing running as a crimefighter in the L.A. mayoral primary.

In the late 1970s, politics was defined by two topics: crime and inflation. Well, look around today: Various measures of crime are weighing on people, and inflation is near its 40-year high. Are we stepping into a time machine that’s taking us back to the ’70s?

To answer that question, we have journalist and author Ron Brownstein, a CNN senior political analyst, writer for The Atlantic, and author of the book Rock Me on the Water: 1974, the Year Los Angeles Transformed Movies, Music, TV, and Politics. So if we are headed back to the ’70s in a newly waxed maroon Pontiac Grand Am, this is the guy who can tell us what it means.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Ron Brownstein
Producer: Devon Manze

