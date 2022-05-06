New Jersey Reunion, Atlanta Premiere, and a ‘Summer House’ Wedding



Welcome to The Morally Corrupt Bravo Show, where Rachel Lindsay will be joined every Friday by your favorite Ringer podcasters to talk everything and anything Bravo. The show begins with a group breakdown of this week’s Bravo news and gossip (03:50), before Rachel and Callie Curry discuss the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Part 1 (18:30). Then, Rachel and Chelsea Stark-Jones chat about the newest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta (44:30), and finally Rachel is joined by Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker to examine the long-awaited Summer House wedding (60:47).

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Callie Curry, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Juliet Litman, and Jodi Walker

Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

