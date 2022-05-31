 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pitch a Legacy Sequel

Dave, Joanna, and Neil talk ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and pitch legacy sequels they want to see happen

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Paramount Pictures


This week, Dave, Joanna, and Neil each pitch a legacy sequel! Before they get into their pitches, they discuss the inspiration for the debate—Top Gun: Maverick—and what a legacy sequel actually is (2:47). Then, each host pitches a legacy sequel they would want to see happen (20:23) before hearing six listener-submitted pitches (32:25). Finally, they narrow it down to four options for the final poll.

Now it’s up to you to decide! What was the best legacy sequel pitch? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

Who had the best legacy sequel pitch?

view results
  • 7%
    Dave: ‘Flight of the Navigators’
    (1 vote)
  • 23%
    Neil: ‘Robert Eggers’s Return 2: The Abyss’
    (3 votes)
  • 23%
    Joanna: ‘Point Break: Legacy’
    (3 votes)
  • 46%
    Listener (Anna): ‘Joy Luck Fight Club’
    (6 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

