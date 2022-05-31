

This week, Dave, Joanna, and Neil each pitch a legacy sequel! Before they get into their pitches, they discuss the inspiration for the debate—Top Gun: Maverick—and what a legacy sequel actually is (2:47). Then, each host pitches a legacy sequel they would want to see happen (20:23) before hearing six listener-submitted pitches (32:25). Finally, they narrow it down to four options for the final poll.

Now it’s up to you to decide! What was the best legacy sequel pitch? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

