The Perfect ‘Star Trek’ Away Team

The ‘Trial by Content’ crew discusses the current state of ‘Star Trek’ before debating the perfect perfect away team from the franchise. Now it’s up to you to vote on the winner.

By Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Neil Miller
Paramount+


(1:23) — RECAP: Joanna reveals the results of last week’s poll.

(2:29) — TOPIC: Dave, Joanna, and Neil introduce this week’s debate: What is the perfect Star Trek away team?

(4:23) — THE STATE OF STAR TREK: They discuss how they feel about some of the most recent Star Trek shows in the Paramount+ era.

(24:01) — RULES: Neil explains the rules for the debate, and gives out some awards.

(30:59) — OPENING REMARKS: Everyone gives a one-minute opening statement to support the perfect Star Trek away team.

(35:15) — CROSS-EXAMINATION: The hosts engage in open discussion of the presented choices, and offer rebuttals and further arguments for their picks.

(47:26) — LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: The hosts read some listener submissions. Then, they pick one to be added to the final poll.

(59:06) — FINAL STATEMENTS: They each get one uninterrupted minute to defend their choice.

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the perfect Star Trek away team? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

Who won the Perfect ‘Star Trek’ Away Team debate?

view results
  • 0%
    Da7e: Riker (TNG) and Seven of Nine (Voyager)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: Dr. Julian Bashir (DS9) and Nyota Uhura (The Kelvin-verse)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: Beckett Mariner (Lower Decks) and Worf (TNG)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Jeff): Data (TNG) and Spock (TOS)
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now


Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

