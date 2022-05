Morgan Housel, author of The Psychology of Money and a partner at Collaborative Fund, joins the show to play stock doctor and diagnose what’s killing tech stocks. Then we debate the odds of an imminent recession and talk about how China’s bizarre year could weigh on U.S. growth. Finally, we go through all the good reasons and the not-so-good reasons for cancelling student debt.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guest: Morgan Housel

Producer: Devon Manze

