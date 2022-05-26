 clock menu more-arrow no yes

America’s Gun Problem Is Impossible

The New York Times’s German Lopez, who has been reporting on guns and gun control policy for many years, joins Derek to discuss the issue in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting

By Derek Thompson
US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images


The Texas school shooting is part of a grisly ritual in American life. A tragedy, followed by mourning, followed by inaction, followed by several months, followed by another tragedy. What can be done? What WILL be done? This episode isn’t about false hope. It’s about information. The New York Times’s German Lopez, who has been reporting on guns and gun control policy for many years, joins the podcast to answer as many questions as we can fit into a show, including:

Why are school shootings becoming more common in the U.S.?
What are the most successful gun control policies at our disposal?
Why doesn’t Washington ever do anything about this problem?
What happens now?

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: German Lopez
Producer: Devon Manze

