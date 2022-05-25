 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Can Lorne Michaels Reinvent ‘SNL’ One Last Time?

James Andrew Miller joins the podcast to discuss what’s next for the long-running sketch show after losing some key cast members

By Matthew Belloni
“Hangmen” Broadway Opening Night Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage


In the Season 47 finale, Saturday Night Live said goodbye to cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. Matt is joined by journalist, author, and longtime SNL expert James Andrew Miller to talk about what’s next for the show, cast members working on outside projects, the diversity of the cast and writers’ room, Lorne’s successor, and the looming 50-year anniversary.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: James Andrew Miller
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 7 Recap

Joanna and Ben react to the fateful midseason finale and predict how its events will shape the rest of the series

By Joanna Robinson and Ben Lindbergh

Greg Olsen on the GOAT TE, Russell Wilson, and More

Plus, the latest offseason news, talking Tight End University, and reacting to the Roger Goodell’s Pro Bowl comments

By Nora Princiotti, Kevin Clark, and 1 more

‘The Circle’ Season 4 Finale! Plus, an Interview With the Season 4 Winner

Season 4 winner Frank discusses his strategy and how it felt to win with friends all around him

By Jomi Adeniran and Jodi Walker

2022 NBA Draft Preview

The guys examine the history of no. 1 draft picks and share which players could fill that slot this year before discussing the state of the Magic, Thunder, and Rockets, and which players they think make the most sense for each

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

Recapping Episode 5 of ‘We Own This City’

Bill, Chris, and Wos discuss their thoughts on the episode, watching the show without any deep knowledge of the subject, and Treat Williams’s casting

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Monaco GP Preview, Plus Big Questions for the Rest of the F1 Season

Tech enthusiast Bryson Sullivan and The Guardian’s Drew Lawrence join Kevin to talk about the title favorite for the drivers championship, upgrade developments, performance reviews, and spending caps

By Kevin Clark