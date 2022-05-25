Can Lorne Michaels Reinvent ‘SNL’ One Last Time?

In the Season 47 finale, Saturday Night Live said goodbye to cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. Matt is joined by journalist, author, and longtime SNL expert James Andrew Miller to talk about what’s next for the show, cast members working on outside projects, the diversity of the cast and writers’ room, Lorne’s successor, and the looming 50-year anniversary.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: James Andrew Miller
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
