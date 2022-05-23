 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Thoughts, Release Week News, Best Flips, and Mailbag

Plus, Jason Flynn on upcoming soccer releases

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by John Berry/Getty Images


This week, Mike and Jesse quickly recap the current state of the NBA market (4:00) before running through upcoming releases (14:00). Then, Jesse runs through some news and they talk about some of the biggest flips they’ve seen recently (20:00). Finally, Soccer Cards United’s Jason Flynn joins Mike and Jesse to share his thoughts on three new soccer releases coming out this week (39:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Jason Flynn
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

