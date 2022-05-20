 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 2, ‘Atlanta’ Episode 3, and Saying Goodbye to ‘New Jersey’ and ‘Summer House’

Welcome to ‘Morally Corrupt,’ where Rachel Lindsay is joined every week by your favorite Ringer podcasters to talk everything and anything Bravo

By Rachel Lindsay, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Jodi Walker
Welcome to Morally Corrupt, where Rachel Lindsay is joined every week by your favorite Ringer podcasters to talk everything and anything Bravo.

This week, Rachel and Callie start the show with a chat about recent divorce news in Bravo-land (1:08) before Rachel gives a quick recap of this week’s lackluster episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (13:57). Then Rachel is joined by Jodi and Amelia to talk about the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (17:15). Later, Rachel and Callie return to chat about the conclusion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion (44:30) and finally, Jodi and Chelsea bookend this season of Summer House with a discussion about its final reunion episode (62:01).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

