FTR Puts on a Singles Showdown, Punk vs. Page Anticipation, and 20 Years of Randy Orton



David and Kaz open the show by discussing David’s trip to the WWE performance center this week (01:00). Then, they discuss Roman Reigns’s recent absence from television, how entertaining Raw has been lately, and the 20-year anniversary of Randy Orton’s WWE career (14:00). Later, they focus on FTR’s phenomenal one-on-one match, Scorpio Sky winning the TNT title, and what to expect from CM Punk challenging Adam Page for the AEW world title (28:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS