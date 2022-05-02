 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FTR Puts on a Singles Showdown, Punk vs. Page Anticipation, and 20 Years of Randy Orton

David and Kaz discuss David’s trip to the WWE performance center, Roman Reigns’s recent absence from television, and how entertaining ‘Raw’ has been lately

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
SAUDI-WRESTLING-ENTERTAINMENT-WWE Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images


David and Kaz open the show by discussing David’s trip to the WWE performance center this week (01:00). Then, they discuss Roman Reigns’s recent absence from television, how entertaining Raw has been lately, and the 20-year anniversary of Randy Orton’s WWE career (14:00). Later, they focus on FTR’s phenomenal one-on-one match, Scorpio Sky winning the TNT title, and what to expect from CM Punk challenging Adam Page for the AEW world title (28:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

