Why the U.S. Could Be Headed For the “Weirdest Recession Ever”

Plus, what’s the long-term viability of cryptocurrency?

By Derek Thompson
Crypto crashes, rate hikes, recession, fears, and inflation prints: The U.S. economy is in a very bizarre place right now, and Derek needs help explaining it. Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson of Ritholz Wealth Management are back on the pod to reconvene the economic roundtable. We play a game of “Finish the Sentence”: The single most shocking stock market stat is …? The long-term bull case for crypto is ... ? The worst sign for the U.S. economy is … ? The BEST sign about the U.S. economy is …?

If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at PlainEnglish@Spotify.com.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guests: Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson
Producer: Devon Manze

