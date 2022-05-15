 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Beverly Hills Premiere, a ‘Summer House’ Reunion, and New Jersey Reunion Part 2

Rachel, Jodi Walker and Amelia Wedemeyer chat about the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 12 premiere as well as a slate of new and renewed Bravo shows

By Rachel Lindsay, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Jodi Walker
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARD-PEOPLE-CHOICE Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images


Welcome to Morally Corrupt, where Rachel Lindsay will be joined every week by your favorite Ringer podcasters to talk everything and anything Bravo. The show begins with a group discussion about the slate of new and renewed Bravo shows (02:11), before Rachel, Jodi Walker and Amelia Wedemeyer chat about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premiere (17:00). Then, Rachel and Chelsea Stark-Jones discuss Season 14, Episode 2 of Real Housewives of Atlanta (48:00), before Chelsea and Jodi recap the tumultuous Summer House reunion (01:06:00). Finally, Rachel and Callie Curry continue their debate during a breakdown of Part 2 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion (01:29:45).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

