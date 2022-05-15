Beverly Hills Premiere, a ‘Summer House’ Reunion, and New Jersey Reunion Part 2



Welcome to Morally Corrupt, where Rachel Lindsay will be joined every week by your favorite Ringer podcasters to talk everything and anything Bravo. The show begins with a group discussion about the slate of new and renewed Bravo shows (02:11), before Rachel, Jodi Walker and Amelia Wedemeyer chat about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premiere (17:00). Then, Rachel and Chelsea Stark-Jones discuss Season 14, Episode 2 of Real Housewives of Atlanta (48:00), before Chelsea and Jodi recap the tumultuous Summer House reunion (01:06:00). Finally, Rachel and Callie Curry continue their debate during a breakdown of Part 2 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion (01:29:45).

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Callie Curry, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Jodi Walker

Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

