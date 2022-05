So what happened to all of the other boys after One Direction split up? It’s time to talk about Zayn, Louis, and Liam’s respective solo careers. Nora and Nathan talk about Zayn Malik’s hit “Pillowtalk” and his turn toward R&B music (8:36), Liam Payne leaning into club music with songs like “Strip That Down” and “Familiar” (46:55), and Louis Tomlinson being inspired by bands like Oasis (55:26).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen