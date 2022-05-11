 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Market Meltdown: We Are in the Middle of the Second Dot-Com Bubble

Investor and entrepreneur Jason Calacanis gives us a brief history of the 21st century tech industry, explains why this is like and unlike the summer of 2000, and makes some bold predictions about crypto and the economy

By Derek Thompson
Stocks Open Week With Volatile Trading Session Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images


The stock market is absolutely gross right now. Everything is down, except (as loyal listeners know) the CATAN portfolio. Crypto has cratered, growth stocks have been ravaged, and hedge funds are imploding. Why is this happening? Is this Dot-Com Bubble 2.0? And what does it mean for the future of the U.S. economy, investing, and tech?

Investor, entrepreneur, and podcaster Jason Calacanis joins the show. He gives us a brief history of the 21st century tech industry, explains why this is like and unlike the summer of 2000, makes some bold predictions about crypto and the economy, and tells us how he’s advising young chief executives. If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at PlainEnglish@Spotify.com.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Jason Calacanis
Producer: Devon Manze

