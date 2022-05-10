 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What Is the Best Surprise Cameo in a Movie?

Inspired by ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ the ‘Trial by Content’ crew sets out to declare the best surprise cameo in movie history. You be the judge!

By Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Neil Miller
Tristar Pictures


(1:32) — RECAP: Joanna reveals the results of last week’s poll.

(2:34) — TOPIC: Dave, Joanna, and Neil introduce this week’s debate: What is the best surprise cameo in a movie?

(2:49) — DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: They discuss, in spoiler-filled detail, the cameos in the latest Marvel movie.

(16:03) — RULES: Neil explains the rules for the debate, and gives out some awards.

(20:38) — PRETRIAL DISMISSALS: They go through a list of honorable mentions that just missed the cut.

(24:31) — OPENING REMARKS: Everyone gives a one-minute opening statement and plays a clip to support their choice for the best surprise cameo in a movie.

(30:12) — CROSS-EXAMINATION: The hosts engage in open discussion of the presented choices, and offer rebuttals and further arguments for their picks.

(39:44) — LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: The hosts read some listener submissions and hear clips from the listener choices. Then, they pick one to be added to the final poll.

(54:35) — FINAL STATEMENTS: They each get one uninterrupted minute to defend their choice.

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best surprise cameo in a movie? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

Who won the Best Surprise Cameo in a Movie debate?

view results
  • 8%
    Da7e: Glenn Close in ‘Hook’
    (5 votes)
  • 56%
    Joanna: Matt Damon in ‘Eurotrip’
    (34 votes)
  • 13%
    Neil: John Hurt in ‘Spaceballs’
    (8 votes)
  • 21%
    Listener (Bertrand): Alanis Morissette in ‘Dogma’
    (13 votes)
60 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

‘Beverly Hills Cop II’ With Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan fracture an occasional law to rewatch the 1987 comedy

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

You’ve Got to Be Sh---ing Me 

Jason breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly from the White Sox blowing an 8-2 ninth-inning lead to the Guardians

By Jason Goff

The Al Horford Game Saves the Celtics’ Season

Horford’s ice-cold dunk on Giannis shifted not only the vibe in Game 4, but also maybe in this slugfest of a series

By Dan Devine

Kendrick Lamar’s Return and the Indictment of Young Thug and Gunna

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay also discuss the death of controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels and the ensuing social media reaction

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Grizzlies Lose Their Grip In Game 4, and the Celtics Make a Necessary Comeback

Plus, predictions for Game 5 of Heat-Sixers and Mavs-Suns

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Recipe Club’ Takes on Meatloaf

Dave, Chris, and Rachel Khong set out via fan boat into Tabasco-scented waters of the Bayou to explore this beloved American dish

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying