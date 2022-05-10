

(1:32) — RECAP: Joanna reveals the results of last week’s poll.

(2:34) — TOPIC: Dave, Joanna, and Neil introduce this week’s debate: What is the best surprise cameo in a movie?

(2:49) — DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: They discuss, in spoiler-filled detail, the cameos in the latest Marvel movie.

(16:03) — RULES: Neil explains the rules for the debate, and gives out some awards.

(20:38) — PRETRIAL DISMISSALS: They go through a list of honorable mentions that just missed the cut.

(24:31) — OPENING REMARKS: Everyone gives a one-minute opening statement and plays a clip to support their choice for the best surprise cameo in a movie.

(30:12) — CROSS-EXAMINATION: The hosts engage in open discussion of the presented choices, and offer rebuttals and further arguments for their picks.

(39:44) — LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: The hosts read some listener submissions and hear clips from the listener choices. Then, they pick one to be added to the final poll.

(54:35) — FINAL STATEMENTS: They each get one uninterrupted minute to defend their choice.

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best surprise cameo in a movie? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll Who won the Best Surprise Cameo in a Movie debate? Da7e: Glenn Close in ‘Hook’

Joanna: Matt Damon in ‘Eurotrip’

Neil: John Hurt in ‘Spaceballs’

Listener (Bertrand): Alanis Morissette in ‘Dogma’ vote view results 8% Da7e: Glenn Close in ‘Hook’ (5 votes)

56% Joanna: Matt Damon in ‘Eurotrip’ (34 votes)

13% Neil: John Hurt in ‘Spaceballs’ (8 votes)

21% Listener (Bertrand): Alanis Morissette in ‘Dogma’ (13 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify