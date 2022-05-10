The Future of AI Is Thrilling, Terrifying, Confusing, and Fascinating



This might sound like a hot take but it’s not: In 50 years, when historians look back on the crazy 2020s, they might point to advances in artificial intelligence as the most important long-term development of our time. We are building machines that can mimic human language, human creativity, and human thought. What will that mean for the future of work, morality, and economics? Bestselling author Steven Johnson joins the podcast to talk about the most exciting and scary ideas in artificial intelligence and an article he wrote for The New York Times Magazine about the frontier of AI.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guest: Steven Johnson

Producer: Devon Manze

