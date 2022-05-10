 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Future of AI Is Thrilling, Terrifying, Confusing, and Fascinating

Derek and bestselling author Steven Johnson discuss what advancements in AI will mean for the future of work, morality, and economics

By Derek Thompson
Ai-Da Robot Demonstrates Her New Painting Ability


This might sound like a hot take but it’s not: In 50 years, when historians look back on the crazy 2020s, they might point to advances in artificial intelligence as the most important long-term development of our time. We are building machines that can mimic human language, human creativity, and human thought. What will that mean for the future of work, morality, and economics? Bestselling author Steven Johnson joins the podcast to talk about the most exciting and scary ideas in artificial intelligence and an article he wrote for The New York Times Magazine about the frontier of AI.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Steven Johnson
Producer: Devon Manze

