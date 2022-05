Love him or hate him, Jack Harlow has continued to make waves within the hip-hop scene. Charles Holmes and 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s host Rob Harvilla discuss the Kentucky rapper’s new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, why Harlow has the music industry in a frenzy, and what to make of the suddenly controversial superstar.

Host: Charles Homles

Guest: Rob Harvilla

Producers: Justin Sayles and Devon Renaldo

