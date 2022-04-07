 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB Opening Day Card Buys, Scott From StarStock, and Dusty Slay

Scott, the CEO of StarStock, comes on to talk about the recent controversies surrounding the company before Dusty joins in to discuss his favorite sports and his experience collecting cards growing up

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse preview MLB Opening Day by talking about some young MLB stars whose cards are worth targeting (4:50). They are then joined by Scott Greenberg, the CEO of StarStock, to talk about the recent controversies surrounding the company (18:16). Next, the guys go over some new releases for the week (39:22) before they are joined by comedian Dusty Slay for a conversation about Dusty’s favorite sports and his experience collecting cards growing up (43:03). They then close the show with mailbag questions (1:02:15).

Host: Jesse Gibson, Mike Gioseffi
Guest: Scott Greenberg, Dusty Slay
Producer: Ronak Nair

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

