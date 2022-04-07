MLB Opening Day Card Buys, Scott From StarStock, and Dusty Slay



Mike and Jesse preview MLB Opening Day by talking about some young MLB stars whose cards are worth targeting (4:50). They are then joined by Scott Greenberg, the CEO of StarStock, to talk about the recent controversies surrounding the company (18:16). Next, the guys go over some new releases for the week (39:22) before they are joined by comedian Dusty Slay for a conversation about Dusty’s favorite sports and his experience collecting cards growing up (43:03). They then close the show with mailbag questions (1:02:15).

Host: Jesse Gibson, Mike Gioseffi

Guest: Scott Greenberg, Dusty Slay

Producer: Ronak Nair

