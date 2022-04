Riley and Juliet are joined by Survivor: Vanuatu and Survivor: Micronesia contestant, Eliza Orlins. They discuss how their opinions are changing about Jonathan and break down the confusing tribal council vote. Plus, Eliza talks about her experiences on Survivor and what she thinks of the new twists.

Hosts: Riley McAtee and Juliet Litman

Guest: Eliza Orlins

Production: Carlos Chiriboga

