Why U.S. Population Growth Crashed to a Record Low

Derek explains how immigration, birth rates, and the pandemic have all affected America’s slow pace of growth

By Derek Thompson
New Yorkers Celebrate Labor Day Weekend Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images


America has never grown at a slower pace than right now. Not only have deaths soared in the pandemic, but immigration is falling and our birth rate is near a record low, as well. Why is this happening? And why is population growth so great, anyway? Today’s guest is Matthew Yglesias, the author of the Slow Boring newsletter and the book One Billion Americans. In this episode, we talk about why politicians won’t prioritize family policy and immigration in D.C.; why population growth is good for Americans today and in the future; why a large U.S. population is good for the world; and whether critics have a case when they say a livable planet can’t take another billion people.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Matt Yglesias
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

