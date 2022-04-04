 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to Get into F1 and F1 Cards, Plus New Releases and Mailbag

Jason Flynn joins to talk all things Formula One

By Jesse Gibson
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images


Jesse is by himself today as he briefly gives an update on the Star Stock situation before going over a new WWE card release. He’s then joined by Jason Flynn of the Soccer Cards United podcast (12:36) to talk all things F1 and F1 cards, including how to get into the sport, which card products to target, and the history of F1 cards overall. Jesse then answers listener mailbag questions to end the show (53:17).

Host: Jesse Gibson
Guest: Jason Flynn
Producer: Ronak Nair

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

Jerrod Carmichael’s Breakout Weekend, ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Moon Knight,’ and ‘Winning Time’ With Charles Holmes

Chris and Charles discuss the comedian’s new special and ‘SNL’ appearance

By Chris Ryan and Charles Holmes

Winners and Losers of the 2022 Grammys

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to talk about his experience at the Grammy Awards

By Matthew Belloni

“25 Catchphrases That Explain the Attitude Era” Prologue: The Curtain Call

The Curtain Call was the unofficial kickoff of the Attitude Era, when four guys broke the unwritten rules of pro wrestling and changed the way we talk about the industry forever

By David Shoemaker

Top Five Vampire Movies and ‘Morbius,’ Plus Charlie McDowell

Charlie comes on to discuss ‘Windfall,’ his pivot back to film, and the art of the all-in-one-setting movie

By Sean Fennessey and Van Lathan

Bianca Belair Gets Her Revenge, Edge Adds to His Legacy, and Logan Paul Is … Actually Really Good?

The top pro-wrestling matches of ‘WrestleMania’

By Phil Schneider

Brentford! Plus Derby d’Italia and Pedri’s Presence

Musa and Ryan also touch on the other Premier League results and another Old Firm Derby win for Celtic

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn