How to Get into F1 and F1 Cards, Plus New Releases and Mailbag

Jesse is by himself today as he briefly gives an update on the Star Stock situation before going over a new WWE card release. He’s then joined by Jason Flynn of the Soccer Cards United podcast (12:36) to talk all things F1 and F1 cards, including how to get into the sport, which card products to target, and the history of F1 cards overall. Jesse then answers listener mailbag questions to end the show (53:17).
Host: Jesse Gibson
Guest: Jason Flynn
Producer: Ronak Nair
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts