NFL Draft Card Preview, NBA Buy or Sell, and Mailbag Questions

Plus, discussing the Miguel Cabrera card market after the Detroit slugger reached hit 3,000

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse preview the NFL draft from a card market perspective and talk about which prospects in this year’s class they’re interested in as investments (4:41). They then run through the NBA playoff bracket as it stands and which cards are worth investing in before playing a round of NBA buy, sell, or hold (16:47). Next they do some grading comparisons of cards graded by the different grading companies (26:28) before discussing Miguel Cabrera’s card market (31:57). They then close the show with mailbag questions (47:56).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair

