NFL Draft Card Preview, NBA Buy or Sell, and Mailbag Questions



Mike and Jesse preview the NFL draft from a card market perspective and talk about which prospects in this year’s class they’re interested in as investments (4:41). They then run through the NBA playoff bracket as it stands and which cards are worth investing in before playing a round of NBA buy, sell, or hold (16:47). Next they do some grading comparisons of cards graded by the different grading companies (26:28) before discussing Miguel Cabrera’s card market (31:57). They then close the show with mailbag questions (47:56).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Producer: Ronak Nair

