Kate Gallivan on her ‘Bachelor’ Experience and Working for the Oppenheim Group

She also dishes on Shanae drama and going on a date with Harry Styles

By Juliet Litman
ABC


Juliet is joined by Callie Curry and Kate Gallivan to discuss her experience on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor. They talk through her decision to go on the show, the drama that was Shanae, and what connections were like between Clayton and the girls (6:02). Then, they switch gears and break down her career as a real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, what it’s like working with friends and cast members of Selling Sunset, and what we don’t see on the show (24:01). Lastly, Gallivan divulges all the details from her date with the one and only Harry Styles (40:09)!

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Kate Gallivan and Callie Curry
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

