What Is the Best Performance by an Actor Playing Themselves?

Inspired by Nic Cage’s role in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ we are debating which actors have best portrayed themselves. Now it’s up to you to vote!

By Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Neil Miller
Lionsgate


(1:35) — RECAP: Joanna reveals the results of last week’s poll.

(2:25) — TOPIC: Dave, Joanna, and Neil introduce this week’s debate: What is the best performance by an actor playing themselves?

(7:59) — The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: They discuss the new Nicolas Cage movie, and how it inspired this debate.

(17:17) — RULES: Neil explains the rules for the debate, and gives out some awards.

(21:08) — PRETRIAL DISMISSALS: They go through a list of honorable mentions that just missed the cut.

(26:42) — OPENING REMARKS: Everyone gives a one-minute opening statement and plays a clip to support their choice for the best performance by an actor playing themselves.

(31:17) — CROSS-EXAMINATION: The hosts engage in open discussion of the presented choices and offer rebuttals and further arguments for their picks.

(45:43) — LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: The hosts read some listener submissions and hear clips from the listener choices. Then, they pick one to be added to the final poll.

(57:45) — FINAL STATEMENTS: They each get one uninterrupted minute to defend their choice.

Now it’s up for you to decide! What is the best performance by an actor playing themselves? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

Who Won the Best Performance by an Actor Playing Themselves Debate?

view results
  • 0%
    Joanna: Keanu Reeves in ‘Always Be My Maybe’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Da7e: John Malkovich in ‘Being John Malkovich’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Last Action Hero’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Larry): Neil Patrick Harris in ‘Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle’
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

