JJ is joined by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Action Network’s Raheem Palmer to review the playoff matchups so far and lick their wounds. Then, they preview Game 3 of Phoenix–New Orleans (12:00), Bucks-Bulls (17:00), and Miami-Atlanta (23:00) before working together to build a family parlay. Plus, they look ahead to some weekend games and potential future matchups (28:00).

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Bill Simmons and Raheem Palmer

Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti

