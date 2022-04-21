During the first two games of the 2022 NBA playoffs, Jordan Poole has been on an absolute tear. If it looks like he’s imitating his teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, that’s because he is. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor spoke with Poole to break down what he’s learned from Curry and Thompson and how he developed into the player he is today.
Filed under:
The Incredible Rise of Jordan Poole
KOC spoke with Poole to break down what he’s learned from Curry and Thompson and how he developed into the player he is today
Share this story
The Latest
Hall of Fame, Plus Wednesday’s Premier League Games
Wrighty, Musa, and Flo also discuss what Ian’s Hall of Fame induction means, how the early days at Crystal Palace shaped his career, and the importance of Steve Coppell
Anthony Edwards Has Arrived Sooner Than Expected
The second-year guard has exploded onto the postseason scene, giving the long-suffering Timberwolves a shot at winning their first series in almost two decades
The Loopy Conundrum of ‘Russian Doll’
The Netflix hit has already repeated itself, many times over. Should it have kept spinning in circles?
One Direction’s ‘Four’
Nora and Nathan also discuss the boys’ marked improvement in their singing voices from when they first started and how the boys and their fans handled Zayn leaving the band
This Is Why the Celtics Didn’t Dodge the Nets
Boston could have tried to avoid a first-round matchup with Kevin Durant. But there’s no backing down with these Celtics, as evidenced by their master-class defensive performance against the former MVP through two games.
PJ Morton’s Musical Inspirations and the Upcoming Album ‘Watch the Sun’
Bakari also talks to PJ about the differences between PJ Morton the member of Maroon 5 and PJ Morton the solo artist