How Joe Biden Lost Millennials

Pollster and politics writer Kristen Soltis Anderson joins the show to talk about Biden’s eroding approval among young people and what it means for November

By Derek Thompson
President Biden Hosts White House Easter Egg Roll


The White House has a big youth problem. Since the day of his inauguration, Joe Biden’s approval has declined by about 7 points among Americans over 50—and by an astonishing 19 points among Americans under 35. The pollster and politics writer Kristen Soltis Anderson joins the show to talk about Biden’s eroding approval among young people and what it means for November. Then she and Derek talk about what liberals don’t get about conservatives, why Democrats overrate the political power of Donald Trump, and whether masculinity could benefit from a liberal rebrand.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Kristen Soltis Anderson
Producer: Devon Manze

