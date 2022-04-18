 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NBA Playoff Card Market Update, MLB Product Overview, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse discuss the weekend in basketball and upcoming card releases

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
2022 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the show by recapping some of the games from the first weekend of NBA playoffs and talking about which players’ card values were impacted the most (0:31). They then bring on Chris Costa from Big Night Sports to talk about his background and the upcoming Fenway card show (15:11). Next Mike runs through the upcoming calendar of releases in MLB cards and shares his thoughts on each product (35:35). The guys then close the show with mailbag questions (1:09:24).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Chris Costa
Producer: Ronak Nair

