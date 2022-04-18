NBA Playoff Card Market Update, MLB Product Overview, and Mailbag



Mike and Jesse start the show by recapping some of the games from the first weekend of NBA playoffs and talking about which players’ card values were impacted the most (0:31). They then bring on Chris Costa from Big Night Sports to talk about his background and the upcoming Fenway card show (15:11). Next Mike runs through the upcoming calendar of releases in MLB cards and shares his thoughts on each product (35:35). The guys then close the show with mailbag questions (1:09:24).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Chris Costa

Producer: Ronak Nair

