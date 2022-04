Amelia Wedemeyer is joined by Jodi Walker to chat about the final two episodes of Netflix’s newest hit, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Then, Amelia sits down with Ultimatum cast member Colby Kissinger to talk all about that shocking reunion surprise and what the future holds for him and Madlyn.

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Jodi Walker

Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Subscribe: Spotify