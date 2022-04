Amelia Wedemeyer is joined by Callie Curry to chat about episodes 5-8 of Netflix’s newest hit, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Then, Amelia sits down with Ultimatum cast members Randall Griffin and Jake Cunningham, who give us some major behind-the-scenes tea that we did NOT see coming.

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Callie Curry

Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Subscribe: Spotify