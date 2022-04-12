 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Most Fun QB Draft Episode You’ll Listen To

Plus, discussing San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, the best punter prospect in NFL history

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


We flip a coin and force DK and Ben to make their cases for or against the top five QB prospects in this year’s NFL draft. Then, we talk about the best punter prospect in NFL history, SDSU’s Matt Araiza, before playing America’s favorite game: Two Jargons, One Lie.

(5:22) – Malik Willis, Liberty
(14:14) – Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
(26:57) – Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
(37:31) – Matt Corral, Ole Miss
(42:52) – Sam Howell, UNC
(56:00) – Matt Araiza, SDSU
(67:21) – Two Jargons, One Lie
(69:30) – Listener Two Jargons, One Lie

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify

