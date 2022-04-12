The Most Fun QB Draft Episode You’ll Listen To



We flip a coin and force DK and Ben to make their cases for or against the top five QB prospects in this year’s NFL draft. Then, we talk about the best punter prospect in NFL history, SDSU’s Matt Araiza, before playing America’s favorite game: Two Jargons, One Lie.

(5:22) – Malik Willis, Liberty

(14:14) – Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

(26:57) – Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

(37:31) – Matt Corral, Ole Miss

(42:52) – Sam Howell, UNC

(56:00) – Matt Araiza, SDSU

(67:21) – Two Jargons, One Lie

(69:30) – Listener Two Jargons, One Lie

