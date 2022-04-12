

(1:13) — TOPIC: Dave introduces this week’s debate. Who had the worst accent in TV history?

(1:36) — RECAP: Dave, Joanna, and Neil reveal the results of last week’s poll.

(2:26) – MOON KNIGHT: They discuss their thoughts on the show so far and how it inspired this week’s debate.

(12:14) — RULES: Neil explains the rules for this debate and goes over some honorable mentions.

(17:53) — OPENING REMARKS: Everyone gives a one-minute opening statement and plays a clip to support their choice for the worst accent in TV history.

(23:44) — CROSS-EXAMINATION: They engage in open discussion of the presented choices and offer rebuttals and further arguments for their picks.

(37:13) — LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: The hosts read some listener submissions and hear clips from the listener choices. Then, they pick one to be added to the final poll.

(49:41) — CLOSING STATEMENTS: They each get one more uninterrupted minute to defend their choice.

Now it’s up for you to decide! Who had the worst accent in TV history? You can vote for a winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll Who won the Worst Accent in TV History debate? Dave: Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’

Joanna: Aidan Gillen as Tommy Carcetti in ‘The Wire’

Neil: Jayne Taini as Martha Toomey in ‘Lost’

Listener (Jason P.): Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller in ‘Sons of Anarchy’ vote view results 22% Dave: Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’ (6 votes)

40% Joanna: Aidan Gillen as Tommy Carcetti in ‘The Wire’ (11 votes)

14% Neil: Jayne Taini as Martha Toomey in ‘Lost’ (4 votes)

22% Listener (Jason P.): Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller in ‘Sons of Anarchy’ (6 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now



Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Production: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

