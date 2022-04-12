When Will the Ukraine War End?



On today’s show, we start with Ten Good Minutes on the extremely funny and very chaotic saga of Elon Musk vs. Twitter. Last week, Musk bought enough Twitter shares to become the company’s largest individual shareholder. Then, Twitter announced that Musk would become a board member. Then, Musk tweeted a bunch of embarrassing things about Twitter, suggesting the platform was “dying” and that its headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter. Then, Twitter announced that Musk would not be a board member. What is happening?! Casey Newton, the author of the Platformer newsletter, joins the show to share his reporting and speculation. Next, we welcome back Paul Poast, a political science professor at the University of Chicago, to talk about why we should fear Russia even though its military has “stunk” so far, why the next chapter of the war could be even bloodier, and when the war might finally end.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guests: Casey Newton & Paul Poast

Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify