MLB Card Overreactions, NBA Playoff Preview, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse break down the latest card values after MLB opening weekend

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse overreact to some strong opening weekend performances from MLB players whose cards they think are worth buying (4:55) before previewing the upcoming NBA play-in tournament games and the first round (20:40). Then, Jesse debuts a segment called What’s Up With That? (36:55) right before Mike shares some of his pics from his phone for the week (54:00). Next they go over the releases for the week and answer some mailbag questions (1:00:02).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

