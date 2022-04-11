MLB Card Overreactions, NBA Playoff Preview, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse overreact to some strong opening weekend performances from MLB players whose cards they think are worth buying (4:55) before previewing the upcoming NBA play-in tournament games and the first round (20:40). Then, Jesse debuts a segment called What’s Up With That? (36:55) right before Mike shares some of his pics from his phone for the week (54:00). Next they go over the releases for the week and answer some mailbag questions (1:00:02).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair
