‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer Instant Reaction and DC’s Greatest Animated Hits

The Midnight Boys return with their immediate thoughts on the brand-new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer (03:07). They then give their picks for the greatest hits from the DC animated universe (34:18) and bring on a special guest to discuss The Batman and certain elements of the film that might not have worked for some people (63:58).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes

Guests: Steve Ahlman, Jomi Adeniran

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal



Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts