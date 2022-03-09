 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer Instant Reaction and DC’s Greatest Animated Hits

Plus, what worked and didn't work from ‘The Batman’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran

The Midnight Boys return with their immediate thoughts on the brand-new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer (03:07). They then give their picks for the greatest hits from the DC animated universe (34:18) and bring on a special guest to discuss The Batman and certain elements of the film that might not have worked for some people (63:58).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Guests: Steve Ahlman, Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal


Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

