Reacting to the ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion. Plus, Nick and Danielle!



Amelia and Juliet are joined by The Ringer’s own Mallory Rubin to discuss all the details and drama from the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion show (0:25). Then Amelia sits down with Nick and Danielle to get into life after the show, the production process, what they think about their edit, and more (51:54).

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Juliet Litman

Guests: Mallory Rubin, Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl

Producers: Devon Manze and Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Chelsea Stark-Jones

Subscribe: Spotify