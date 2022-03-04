 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reacting to the ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion. Plus, Nick and Danielle!

Amelia and Juliet are joined by Mallory Rubin to discuss all the details and drama, then Amelia sits down with Nick and Danielle

By Amelia Wedemeyer, Juliet Litman, and Mallory Rubin
Netflix


Amelia and Juliet are joined by The Ringer’s own Mallory Rubin to discuss all the details and drama from the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion show (0:25). Then Amelia sits down with Nick and Danielle to get into life after the show, the production process, what they think about their edit, and more (51:54).

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Juliet Litman
Guests: Mallory Rubin, Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl
Producers: Devon Manze and Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Chelsea Stark-Jones

