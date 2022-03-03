 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB Prospects, Lockout, and Trading News

Plus, Josh Johnson and Chris McGill on Card Ladder

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Mike and Jesse discuss the trends in the MLB market and prospects, Trae Young, and all the latest news in the trading card market (2:02). Next, they speak with Card Ladder’s Josh Johnson and Chris McGill about the rise of NFL cards, the impact of the MLB lockout, and the various spikes in the market (32:14) before the guys close with mailbag questions (58:51).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Chris McGill and Josh Johnson
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

