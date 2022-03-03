MLB Prospects, Lockout, and Trading News



Mike and Jesse discuss the trends in the MLB market and prospects, Trae Young, and all the latest news in the trading card market (2:02). Next, they speak with Card Ladder’s Josh Johnson and Chris McGill about the rise of NFL cards, the impact of the MLB lockout, and the various spikes in the market (32:14) before the guys close with mailbag questions (58:51).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guests: Chris McGill and Josh Johnson

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

