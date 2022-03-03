 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Survivor: Micronesia’ Rewatch With Parvati Shallow

Parvati explains why she preferred to strategize off-camera, how she knew she would win before setting foot on the island, and what questions from the final tribal council didn’t make TV

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Survivor: Micronesia - Fans Vs. Favorites


This week, Tyson and Riley are joined by Micronesia winner Parvati Shallow as she shares stories and strategies from her victorious season. She explains why she preferred to strategize off-camera, how she knew she would win before setting foot on the island, and what questions from the final tribal council didn’t make TV. Plus, hear why she actually wanted to lose the final challenge and whether she knew she’d won the game before the live finale.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Parvati Shallow
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

