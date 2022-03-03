‘Survivor: Micronesia’ Rewatch With Parvati Shallow



This week, Tyson and Riley are joined by Micronesia winner Parvati Shallow as she shares stories and strategies from her victorious season. She explains why she preferred to strategize off-camera, how she knew she would win before setting foot on the island, and what questions from the final tribal council didn’t make TV. Plus, hear why she actually wanted to lose the final challenge and whether she knew she’d won the game before the live finale.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Guest: Parvati Shallow

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify