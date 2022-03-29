

(2:24) – TOPIC: Dave introduces this week’s debate: What is the best final shot in movie history?

(2:58) – RECAP: Dave, Joanna, and Neil reveal the results of last week’s poll.

(3:54) – ONE PERFECT SHOT: They discuss the inspiration for today’s topic, Neil’s new docuseries on HBO Max, One Perfect Shot.

(12:47) – RULES: Neil explains the rules for this debate.

(15:21) – OPENING REMARKS: Everyone gives a one-minute opening statement in support of their choice for the best final shot in movie history.

(18:54) – CROSS-EXAMINATION: They engage in open discussion of the presented choices, offering rebuttals and further arguments for their picks.

(36:48) – LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: The hosts read some listener submissions and pick one to be added to the final poll.

(51:34) – CLOSING STATEMENTS: They each get one more uninterrupted minute to defend their choice.

