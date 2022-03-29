 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What Is the “Don’t Say Gay” Law Really About?

Plus, the big Disney vs. DeSantis showdown in Florida

By Derek Thompson and Matthew Belloni
On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that prohibits much classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity. The law is called “Parental Rights in Education,” but its critics—which include Democrats, Hollywood, and many outspoken employees of the Walt Disney Company—call it “Don’t Say Gay.” What does the law actually say? And how has it created a firestorm at Disney? In this episode, Derek talks to Dana Goldstein, a New York Times reporter, about the details of the law. Then he talks to Matt Belloni, a cofounder of Puck News and the host of the Ringer podcast The Town, about what the debate within Disney says about the future of the culture war and corporations.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guests: Dana Goldstein and Matt Belloni
