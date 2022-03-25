 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How Ukraine Wins

Derek talks to The Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum about Zelensky’s global appeal, the roots of Putin’s lust for empire, and Ukraine’s prospects for victory

By Derek Thompson
Over 2 Million Refugees Flee To Poland From Ukraine Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images


Derek talks to The Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum about Zelensky’s global appeal, the roots of Putin’s lust for empire, and Ukraine’s prospects for victory. Part of their conversation is excerpted below.

Derek Thompson: I want to talk about your most recent article in The Atlantic, which is run under the headline “Ukraine Must Win.” You write, “That goal should not be a truce, or a muddle, or a decision to maintain some kind of Ukrainian resistance over the next decade, or a vow to ‘bleed Russia dry,’ or anything else that will prolong the fighting and the instability. That goal should be a Ukrainian victory.” What does Ukrainian victory look like to you?

Anne Applebaum: Ukrainian victory is not hard to imagine. Ukrainian victory means Ukraine remains a sovereign democracy. It gets to choose its own government—[President Volodymyr] Zelensky for now, but at the next elections it might be someone else. It means that it gets to have its own foreign policy and it gets to decide to be part of Europe if it wants to be part of Europe. Around the edges, there might be some conversation. There might be border changes. There might be promises Ukrainians make, but that’s up to the Ukrainians. You know, there could be some deal that ends the war. If they wanna make that deal, that’s their decision.

DT: In the last few weeks, I feel like there’s been a slow, creeping realization that Russia isn’t just failing its initial objective, but that Ukraine might actually win this war in a meaningful way. Why did you think it was important to call for outright Ukrainian victory?

AA: Mainly I wrote that article because I felt like in Washington there had been this feeling, you know, certainly up until the last week or so, that one way or another, this is gonna end badly. We’re talking about supporting a Ukrainian resistance for the next decade, something like that. The idea that Ukraine might actually win, that the Russians might actually withdraw and they might actually keep their country and keep their government is only just now beginning to dawn on people. I wanted to drive home that point—and not only that, but also to make the point that it is really very much in our interests for that to happen.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Anne Applebaum
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

How Dr. J Bridged the ’70s to the Modern NBA With Jackie MacMullan

Plus, Chris and Seerat share their reactions to the fight between Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler during the Heat’s loss to the Warriors

By Chris Ryan, Seerat Sohi, and 1 more

The Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson and a 2022 Oscars Preview

Van and Rachel also dig into Kanye West and the 2022 Grammy Awards

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Pusha T Disses McDonald’s, the New “It” Lettuce, and Tasting Dried Mushrooms

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss people being buried under a Guinness headstone, and what to do if a single berry is moldy

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Saint Peter’s Is a Miracle

The Peacocks aren’t just a generational underdog story, they’re in the Sweet 16 after beating a system specifically designed to defeat them. We traveled to Jersey City to better understand the odds that this small MAAC team has overcome.

By Rodger Sherman

The 2022 Versies: Awarding the Best of Fandom From the Past Year

The Ringer-verse family hits the red carpet to give their biggest honors to the highest achievements in fandom of the past year

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 4 more

Rachel Zegler’s Oscar Invite, Ben Affleck’s Snails, and Kevin Jonas’s New Reality Show

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode is the second installment of ‘The Hunger Games’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more