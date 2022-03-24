The Tyreek Hill Trade, UFC Cards, the StarStock Controversy, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse run through the latest blockbuster move in the NFL—Tyreek Hill being traded to the Miami Dolphins—and what it means for Hill’s and Tua Tagovailoa’s card values (0:31). Next, they briefly touch on the Boston Celtics’ continued dominance of the Eastern Conference before discussing the controversy with StarStock (29:38), the shill bidding accusations of zerocool, and a new UFC card release (43:58). They close the show with mailbag questions (56:32).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi, Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair
