Kevin O’Connor talks to Mark Titus and Tate Frazier of the Titus and Tate podcast about Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr., who is a top prospect in this year’s NBA draft. They touch on why Smith’s final game for Auburn against Miami was his worst performance of the year, how his game could translate to the NBA, and which team might be the best fit for him.

